Police Arrest LG Chair For Plotting To Assassinate Benue Speaker

A Local Government Chairman in Benue State has been arrested for allegedly contacting a militia with the intention of killing the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Aondona Hycenth Dajoh.

The operatives of the Force Intelligence Department Intelligence Response, it was learned that it quickly swung into action upon receiving credible intelligence regarding the planned assassination.

The Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, An Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement on Monday said the Nigeria Police Force, through the diligent efforts of its operatives, has successfully apprehended two suspects involved in an alleged assassination plot. The arrested suspects include a Chairman of one of the Local Government Areas of Benue State.

Adejobi said during a preliminary investigation it was revealed that the Local Government Chairman allegedly contracted a militia with the sinister intention of eliminating the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly.

“The operatives of the Force Intelligence Department – Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) swiftly swung into action upon receiving credible intelligence regarding the planned assassination.

He said both suspects are currently in police custody and are actively cooperating with investigators in the ongoing inquiry. The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its commitment to upholding the safety and security of citizens and public officials.

The Force Spokesperson however said the arrested suspects would face the full weight of the law, and the Nigeria Police Force reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order, and prevention of crimes at all levels.