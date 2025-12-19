The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested the alleged leader of the Sai Mallam cult group, Mohammed Mukhtar, and a suspected serial rapist, Annas Sani.

The police also recovered fetish materials and other items allegedly used to hypnotise victims.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspects are being investigated, and efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the group.

Briefing journalists on Friday, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, said the arrests were part of ongoing operations to restore peace and dismantle organised criminal groups terrorising communities across the state.

According to the Commissioner, the “Sai Mallam” group has, in recent months, generated widespread fear in several parts of Sokoto through alleged fraud, intimidation and fetish practices.

“You may recall our press release of November 29, 2025, where we announced the arrest of three members of the Sai Mallam gang,” the police spokesperson said.

“Following that development, the anti-kidnapping unit intensified a manhunt for the remaining members, especially those in leadership positions.”

Acting on credible intelligence, police operatives arrested the group’s alleged leader and chief priest, Mohammed Mukhtar, popularly known as Sai Mallam.

” A search of his residence, which reportedly also served as a shrine, led to the recovery of fetish materials, banners bearing the group’s name and other items allegedly used to hypnotise victims.

“This arrest marks a significant breakthrough in our efforts to completely dismantle this dangerous group,” the Command said, adding that investigations were ongoing to track down other members.

The Police expressed concern that most members of the cult were youths aged between 19 and 30, describing the trend as disturbing.

“These are the most productive years of their lives,” the spokesperson said. “Instead of being in school or learning trades, they are being lured into deception, fraud and fetish activities in the pursuit of quick wealth. Parents must pay closer attention to their children, their friends and their activities.”

In a separate operation, the Command also confirmed the arrest of a suspected serial rapist, Annas Sani, of the Gidan Igwai area of Sokoto, over allegations of conspiracy, abduction, impersonation and rape.

Police said the suspect was arrested on December 9, 2025, following a report involving the abduction and sexual assault of two teenage girls aged 17 and 18. Further investigations, however, uncovered a wider pattern of abuse.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to committing these crimes with the assistance of three accomplices who are currently at large,” the Police said, identifying them as Mohammed, Adam Nura (alias Willy), and Mubarak Yusuf.

The suspects allegedly operated under the guise of an organisation known as the Sokoto State Masterpiece Brigade, using it to lure unsuspecting girls to an office near Gidan Igwai, where victims were intimidated and abused.

Investigators said at least 28 victims have so far been identified, adding that some of the affected girls were traumatised and fled their homes out of fear.

“This is a very disturbing development in our community,” CP Musa said. “Parents must monitor the movements of their daughters, especially in the evenings, and have the courage to speak openly with them. Many victims were too traumatised to report what they were experiencing.”

Items recovered during the operation include a camouflage-style uniform allegedly used to intimidate victims and an identification card bearing the suspect’s name.

The Police assured residents that efforts were ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects and urged members of the public to provide useful information, stressing the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and safeguarding communities across Sokoto State.

Meanwhile, the arrested Sai Mallam gang leader, Mohammed Mukhtar, denied any involvement in cult activities, claiming he was only a spiritualist.

“I am just a spiritualist working for the people in the state. I am not involved in any cult activity,” he said.