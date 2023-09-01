Police Arrest Lagos Traffic Robber, With Unique Gun, ‘Spyder Victor’ Pistol

…As One Jumps to Death

The Lagos State Police Command has expressed shock over the recovery of a Spyder Victor pistol, from a two-man traffic robbery gang in the state. The police said they were still studying the gun to know how it came into the country, as it is the first of its kind to be recovered. He said unfortunately, that the prime suspect, one Sodiq, was said to have jumped to his death when he tried to evade police arrest.

The Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa who paraded one of the suspects identified as Toheeb Abolaji, yesterday at the command headquarters, Ikeja, said he knew nothing about the pistol, but it was Sodiq who brought the ‘Spyder Victor’ pistol, but that he jumped to death when he saw policemen.

Owohunwa said based on the concern raised by Lagos residents on the activities of traffic robbers, he deployed men of the command to flash points. He said unfortunately, on Wednesday August 30, on Eko Bridge, two traffic robbers were arrested and the most unique thing about this is not just the arrested suspect but recovery of this weapon from them called ‘Spyder Victor’ pistol.

“This is strange, it is a unique weapon, we are working currently to get to the root of this weapon. They were two of the suspect arrested and the other in an attempt to evade the police onslaught essentially jumped to death, the other suspect arrested is aiding the police investigation and recovered some of the cartridges.

“I have never seen this model before now, we are going to investigate the source and how they got it. The two suspects were arrested around 9pm when they went out to rob and immediately we received the information our men went after them.

The pistol is a unique one. Meanwhile, Abolaji (22), who spoke with our correspondent said it was his friend Sodiq, who came to call him and gave him cutlass and said he should escort him. The suspect who is a tailor said that Sodiq gave him the cutlass and told him that they were going to Eko Bridge to use the cutlass to make money, “I was surprised when he suddenly brought out gun, I thought it was only cutlass we are using.

“We are yet to start what we went to do on the Eko Bridge when policemen came and started chasing us, it was in the process Sodiq abandoned the pistol and jumped down from the bridge. “This is the first time I am going on such operation, it was cutlass he gave me to hold. Sincerely Sodiq told me we should go and rob those who are returning from work, but I never knew he has such gun.”