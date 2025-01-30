Police Arrest Lagos Hotelier Over Alleged ‘Sodomy’ Of Teenagers

Share

A popular Lagos hotelier has been arrested for allegedly sodomising secondary school boys at the Egbeda area of the state.

The suspect was arrested by police operatives of the Zonal Police Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos.

The suspect identified simply as Mcdon was arrested yesterday at his hotel, Empire, located at Bucknor in the Isheri-Osun, Ejigbo area, after weeks of evading police arrest.

It was learnt that trouble started for the hotelier in December when a 16-year-old pupil (name withheld), who joined his friends to the hotel for a Tik-Tok skit, was lured and defiled.

The traumatised boy, it was gathered, told his mother what transpired at the hotel and how McDon had unnatural intimacy with him and three of his friends, threatening them afterwards to keep it a secret or die.

The teenager, it was gathered, told his mother he wanted to make a confession before the New Year, urging her to keep it a secret.

But the mother, who could not stomach her son’s rattling confession, raised the alarm, especially as her son started acting abnormally minutes after opening up.

It was also gathered that the boy’s father, Christian Edozie, 44, was immediately put in the know and they took him to a prayer house where he stayed for a few days and was then taken to the Isheri-Osun Police Station to file a complaint after he became sober.

Share

Please follow and like us: