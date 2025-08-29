Police Arrest Kidnapping Suspect, Rescue 7-Year-Old Victim

A 32-year-old suspected kidnapper has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a seven-year-old child at the Alapere area of Lagos State.

The suspect, identified as one Chigozie Michael, was arrested by the operatives of the Lagos State Police Command, Special Squad I, at the Ijegun area of the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement, said on 25 August 2025, the victim’s father reported at Alapere Police Division that his son had been taken away from his house without his consent by his painter.

Hundeyin said shortly after, the suspect called the victim’s mother, demanding the sum of Seven Million Naira as ransom for the child’s release.

Following the report, the case was transferred to the Special Squad I of the Lagos State Police Command for a discreet investigation.

On 27 August 2025, operatives traced the suspect to Ijegun, Lagos, where he was arrested, and the 7-year-old victim was rescued unhurt from a locked room where he had been held captive. The victim had since been reunited with his family.

The suspect confessed to the crime, stating that he kidnapped the child to raise money for personal family needs. Investigations are ongoing to uncover possible accomplices and evidence, and the case will be charged in court accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, reassures Lagos residents that the Command will continue to deploy all available resources to combat crimes.