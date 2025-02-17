Police Arrest Kidnappers, Cultist On Wanted List

Share

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested six suspected kidnappers who have allegedly been terrorising residents and had been on the wanted list of the command.

The suspects, according to the Commissioner of Police, Mr Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi, were arrested at the weekend through intelligence gathering and the use of technical support.

According to him, one Aminu was arrested at Akure garage in Ikare Akoko. He said the arrest further led to the arrest of Abdullahi Abubakar.

Other suspects arrested by the tactical team who had been on their trail include Yusuf Saidu, Nafiu Ibrahim, Mohammed Anas, and Kabiru Mohammed. Afolabi said a woman was abducted by unknown gunmen in her house at Ipele in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

He said the police and youths of the town mobilised and trailed the footpaths of the suspects. He said their effort yielded positive results as they were able to rescue the woman and, while searching for the assailants, recovered an AK 49 rifle at the scene of the rescue.

Through intelligence, the police boss said one of the suspects, Yusuf Suleiman was arrested. Also, one Ishaku Abdul was arrested by the Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad (SAKS), based on a tip-off.

The suspect, he said, is an ex-convict recently released from a correctional center, who the neighbors suspected to be complicit in the recent rise in criminal activities in the area.

Apart from the suspected kidnappers, the police boss said a suspected cultist, Gbenga Olanrewaju, a.k.a Fish, who was involved in the recent Owo cult clash, was arrested following a coordinated intelligence.

The CP said Olanrewaju, who confessed to being a member of the Eiye Cult group, has been on the police wanted list due to his involvement in an attempt to kidnap at a filling station in Uso, amongst other criminal activities across the state.

Speaking on the stealing of a mobile phone, Afolabi said, “A case of stealing was reported to the Police.

