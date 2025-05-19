Police Arrest Kidnappers’ Armourer, Recover Weapons In Night Raid

Share

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested the logistic supplier to suspected kidnappers operating in different parts of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Olutokunbo Afolabi, who paraded the suspects, said the command, through intelligence gathering, arrested 30-year-old Abubakar Bamoh, who is an armourer of kidnappers operating in the state.

Also, the Police boss said a combined tactical team of operatives from the Command and local hunters based in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government carried out a successful operation that led to the rescue of a kidnap victim and the arrest of one of the suspects involved in the abduction.

In a major breakthrough, Afolabi, said acting on credible intelligence regarding the activities of Abubakar Bamoh, male, aged 30 years, an indigene of Bunza Local Government Area of Kebbi State, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command swung into action and successfully apprehended the suspect at one of the Fulani camps in Igbara-Oke in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.

Afolabi said Bamoh is alleged to be a major logistics provider for suspected kidnapping syndicates operating across state lines.

