Police Arrest Kidnap Suspects, Motorcyclist Spies

Share

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested suspected kidnappers on the wanted list and motorcyclists who transported food to the kidnappers’ den and acted as spies to them.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi, said the command also arrested some teenagers who served as agents for the suspected kidnappers.

Speaking on the arrest made in the state, Afolabi said seven suspected kidnappers, including a 19 year Umar Isyaku, in possession of N3.5 million believed to be ransom paid by the family of their victims, were nabbed.

The Police boss said that the 19-year-old Ishaku was arrested along with one Ridwan Salisu, aged 45, at Ipele, in connection with a case of kidnapping.

He said the suspects were arrested on March 14, through coordinated intelligenceled Policing. His words: “The sum of N3.6m was found in possession of the duo. Salisu claimed the money was for POS.

The investigation is ongoing to confirm if the money is a proceed of ransom paid by victims.” Afolabi said another wanted suspected kidnapper, Abdullahi Mallam, aged 21, has been apprehended by the Police and local vigilantes at Owo.

According to him: “Mallam is part of the syndicate of Ibrahim Dan Alh Umaru that was arrested earlier in the year, and his name reoccurred in kidnapping-related cases.

Also, on the 22nd of February, 2025, the Police (Special Squad), through the use of technical support, arrested one Komolafe Sunday, a.k.a Veego, age 39 years.

“During interrogation, he confessed to being a motorcyclist who helps the kidnappers to get food for their victims while in custody and receives money based on the number of people kidnapped.

“He also serves as a spy to inform them of movements along the road. The suspect led the Police to Akunu-Akoko, where two suspects, Umaru Abubakar Sanda and Yusuf Ahmadu, were arrested; Umaru Abubakar confessed to being the one who guard victims in the forest when they are brought to the base.”

Afolabi said further interrogation led to the arrest of Lekan Temitope, a.k.a Legelege, who is also a motorcyclist who works for the kidnappers.

The Commissioner of Police said as part of the Command’s effort to rid the state of all forms of criminality, four suspected cult members were arrested in Ondo Town through the Special AntiCultism Squad.

The Police Boss said the police squad raided their hideout and arrested Awosika Babajide age 28 years (Eiye Cult), Michael Peter 18 years (Eiye Cult), Kunle Akinwande age 28 years (Ave Cult), and Akintemi Akinwunmiju age 30 years (AvehCult).

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

