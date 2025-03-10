Police Arrest Kidnap Kingpin Terrorizing A’Ibom, Recover Arms

Share

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command on Sunday said it has successfully broken the chains of dangerous kidnapping gangs who have been terrorizing the city and recovered Firearms.

Speaking in a statement made available to nesmen, the Command PPRO, DSP Timfon John, said in a sustained effort to rid the State of criminals, operatives of the Command had successfully neutralized members of a notorious kidnap syndicate responsible for a series of high-profile kidnapping in Ikot Ekpene, Essien Udim, and surrounding areas of the state.

“Acting on credible intelligence, a joint tactical team of the Command stormed multiple criminal hideouts at Ikpe Annang, Ikpe Ikot Akpan, and Ikot Inyang in Essien Udim LGA.

“Upon sighting the operatives, the suspects opened fire in a desperate bid to evade arrest, adding that the officers responded decisively, engaging them in a gun duel.

At the end of the operation, all five suspects sustained various degrees of injuries and were taken to the hospital for medical treatment, where one of them died while receiving treatment.

He added that they recovered, One AK-47 rifle, One G3 rifle, one pump-action rifle, One locally made Dane gun, A bag of crayfish, One tambourine and other items.

John further explained that the sum of Three Million One Hundred and Thirty Thousand Six Hundred Naira (₦3,130,600), believed to be ransom proceeds, were also retrieved

However, further investigations to nip other fleeing suspects are ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police the Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, reiterated his firm stance against crime and criminality, warning that the state will remain a no-go area for kidnappers, armed robbers, and other criminals.

He commended the operatives for their bravery and urged residents to remain vigilant, cooperate with security agencies, and report suspicious activities promptly.

The Command assures the public that efforts will be intensified to ensure that Akwa Ibom State remains safe and secure for all law-abiding citizens.

