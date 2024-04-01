Police Arrest Islamic Cleric With Human Head, Kidney

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a popular Islamic cleric, Oluwafemi Idris, popularly known as Alfa with different human parts. Some of the human parts found in the custody of the cleric, according to Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami Omisanya, included human hands, three kidneys, three hearts, a spine, and a tongue. Odunlami-Omisanya, in a statement said the Police got intelligence from a reliable source in January 2024, that one Idris popularly known as Alfa in his area kept human parts in his house and intended to use them for ritual purposes. She said the police swung into action and apprehended the suspect.

A search of his house at Akoko led to the discovery of human parts including human hands, three kidneys, three hearts, a spine, and a tongue. According to her, the suspect claimed he is an Islamic cleric and some of the human parts were supplied by his friend, Alhaji who is also a cleric, and one Samuel Kutelu while he supplied one Babatunde Kayode (an Oluwo) three human heads. He said Oluawo and Babatunde Kayode have also been arrested. The police spokesperson said efforts are on to arrest the other cleric who he claims sourced the human parts for him.