Police Arrest Inspector Over Killing Of Teenager In Kano

Commissioner of Police in Kano State, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel has ordered the arrest of an Inspector of Police over a shooting incident that led to the death of a teenager in the state.

CP Gumel, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said the unfortunate incident occurred in Kurna Quarters, Fagge Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State on 28th November 2023.

According to the Command, a group of rival restive youths engaged in fighting, and the Inspector who did not receive any command from the existing chain of Command fired a shot.

Unfortunately, the shot hit two persons and led to the death of one of them who was receiving treatment at the hospital.

Following the incident, the CP directed the Area Commander Dala, ACP Nuhu Mohammed Digi to fish out the erring Inspector who is now in custody. Also, a Board of Inquiry has been constituted to look into the cause of the incident.