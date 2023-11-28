Police Arrest Hoodlums Who Robbed, Raped Ogun Polytechnic Students

The operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three of the suspected armed robbers who allegedly robbed and raped students of the Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade, last week.

The suspects were arrested on Monday in collaboration with other security agencies while on a stop-and-search operation in Ode Remo and Ipara communities.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Omolola Odutola confirmed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

It will be recalled that a group of unknown gunmen had last week invaded the Gateway Polytechnic Saapade Isara, Ode Remo, raping students and dislodging them of their belongings.

The police spokesperson said the suspects were arrested through intelligence and support from members of the community.

Odutola said the command will not rest until it rids the state of criminals.

The PPRO said the arrest was a “significant progress in apprehending suspected armed robbers raping and robbing students around Ode Remo, and Ipara areas of Ogun state.

According to her, the suspects at first denied it, but a victim of their last robbery operation identified one out of the three-man gang of young men, terrorising Gateway Polytechnic.

“In response to recent shooting incidents at Gateway Polytechnic, a proactive operation was conducted based on intelligence.

“On the 27th of November 2023, the Police, in collaboration with other security agencies, implemented a stop and search operation in Ode Remo and Ipara area. During the operation, a gang of three suspected armed young men were intercepted on a motorcycle.

“The suspects attempted to evade arrest by resorting to violent means to escape but were eventually apprehended.

“The suspects arrested have been profiled as Taiwo Oredoyin (27), Taiwo Kuti (35), and Folorunsho Saheed (36), all belonging to Isara town in Ogun State.

“Upon conducting a search on them, police officers discovered one locally fabricated pistol with two live cartridges, as well as two Samsung phones, in their possessions”, the PPRO said.

She added that the suspects are currently undergoing interrogation as part of the preliminary investigation and “upon completion of this phase, they will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a more in-depth and discreet investigation and prosecution”.