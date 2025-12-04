Police Arrest Herbalist, Others Over Murder Of FRSC Officer, Daughter In Osun

Operatives of the Osun State Police Command have arrested a middle-aged herbalist, Gboyega Daramola, popularly known as Abereifa, for his alleged involvement in the gruesome murder of a Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officer and her daughter.

According to police authorities, Daramola, a traditional medicine practitioner, made a series of shocking confessions during interrogation.

He allegedly stated that a man identified as Fajemirokun Victor brought the woman and her daughter to him on November 2 for what he described as a “money ritual”.

Investigations revealed that the victims were killed before their bodies were disposed of.

On November 17, Daramola allegedly led detectives to the Esa-Odo Dam in Osun State, where the dismembered body of Lasisi Funmilayo Oluwamayokun, a 38-year-old FRSC officer serving in Ogun State, was recovered. The remains, which had several missing parts — including the head, breasts, hands, and private parts — were deposited at the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy, further raising suspicion of ritual motives.

Acting on credible intelligence, police operatives arrested one Sunday James on November 20 in Ekiti State. He was among the suspects earlier named by Daramola. During interrogation, James allegedly confessed to participating in the killings, stating that he slaughtered both victims on the herbalist’s instruction, while two others — identified simply as Kehinde and Idowu — assisted in dismembering the bodies.

James later led investigators to another location in the bush, where the remains of the younger victim, Sewa Lasisi, were recovered. Her head, hands, and feet were also missing. Her remains were also deposited at the UNIOSUN morgue.

Victor, described as a key suspect, reportedly fled Nigeria shortly after the incident. A joint operation with INTERPOL, however, led to his arrest in Ghana and subsequent repatriation to Nigeria for further questioning.

While parading the suspects at the Command headquarters, the Osun State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Gotan, assured the public that the police remain committed to uncovering the full circumstances surrounding the killings.

He added that all suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations, and that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining accomplices.