Share

The Nasarawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a Nigerian gospel singer, Timilehin Ajayi, for allegedly killing and dismembering his 24-year-old girlfriend, Salome Enejo, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, in a suspected ritual murder.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, Enejo, who was serving in Abuja, was gruesomely murdered by the gospel singer.

Speaking on the development, the Police image maker said Ajayi was reportedly caught by churchgoers on Sunday in Orozo, a community near the border of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nasarawa State.

He was found carrying a polybag containing Enejo’s severed head. A church member, Brother Victor, noticed Ajayi acting suspiciously near a river during the church service and alerted others.

READ ALSO:

According to Caleb Umaru, the church’s Bible Study Teacher and General Secretary, Victor and another member, Brother Amos, observed Ajayi throwing a bag into the river.

When questioned, Ajayi initially denied any wrongdoing but attempted to flee.

He was chased down and apprehended by locals before being handed over to the police. Further investigations revealed the full extent of the crime.

The police recovered the remaining mutilated body of the victim inside the suspect’s apartment.

“The suspect was found with a fresh human head. During the investigation at his residence, we discovered two sacks containing the dismembered body of the victim, identified as 24-year-old Salome Enejo. Her family has confirmed her identity,” Nansel disclosed.

Nansel also added that Ajayi sustained injuries when he was rescued from being lynched by an enraged mob.

The suspect is currently receiving medical attention at a hospital, while police conduct a thorough investigation.

This incident follows a similar case reported in October 2023, where Lagos State Police declared one Benjamin Nnanyereugo, also known as KillaBoi, wanted for the murder of his girlfriend, Augusta Osedion, in Ajah, Lagos State.

The Nasarawa State Police Command has assured the public that justice will be served as investigations continue into this heinous crime.

Share

Please follow and like us: