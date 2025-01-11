Police Arrest Four Teenagers For Killing Uber Driver

Share

The operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested four suspects who specialised in killing Uber drivers in the State.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that two of the suspects ordered an Uber driver, one Seyi Fowler to take them to the Ajah area of the State.

The suspects identified as Edmond Julius and Saturday Ok and two others involved in the act were arrested at their hideout.

The teenagers stabbed the Uber driver, and after the incident two of the suspects escaped before they were later arrested.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olarewaju Ishola who paraded the suspects before journalists on Saturday at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos said the incident occurred on January 9, 2025.

CP Ishola said an Uber driver was killed in such a serious circumstance and the matter was investigated and brought to book Julius and O.K. in connection with the crime.

The stolen Toyota Camry was recovered and handed over to the family and the stabbed Uber driver died two days ago.

He said: “The suspects hired an Uber man inside his vehicle the suspects apprehended and stabbed him to death. It was chaos between the driver and the suspects that alerted our operatives and two of the suspects ran away from the state.”

The CP said during the investigation two other suspects who were on the run were later arrested, the victim’s vehicle was recovered and the vehicle was handed over to the family.

He said: “The suspects tired the Uber driver’s leg, hands and covered his mouth and dumped his remains on the roadside, where his remains were later recovered.

“I would like to advise those who operate the Uber driver and other commercials in Lagos to be wary of their passengers and if possible should allow them to sit in the front seat of the vehicle, they should also insist their passengers search to avoid such unfortunate incident we are witnessing.

“We are also going to summon the hail drivers to a meeting to give them some security tips so that they won’t fall victim again. This is the third of its kind reported to the command, two last year and the present one now. Such are the cases of brutality we have witnessed in the State.

“There are also cultism cases on the increase in the State, we don’t believe in jungle justice they will be taking to court.”

Also, on September 17, 2024, another Uber driver was killed and buried on the outskirts of Lagos. The suspects involved were arrested.

The suspects took detectives of the command to where the Uber driver was buried. The vehicle was sold to a car dealer.

CP Ishola added that the vehicle was recovered from the car dealer and the suspects were charged to a court of competent jurisdiction.

In a similar vein, a 14-year-old girl and her boyfriend fake their abduction to collect money from her parents to help her boyfriend.

The police boss said the teenager who is pregnant with his boyfriend was later arrested after the matter was reported to the police.

“The girl planned with her boyfriend to extort her parents to take care of her boyfriend and her pregnancy, during investigation both of them were arrested in their hideout in Lagos. Parents should know who their daughter is relating with to avoid such cases.”

CP Ishola however said Lagos is safe and we keep Lagos safe for everyone in the State.

“So we have a professional assignment to keep Lagos safe. And as good citizens we have the obligation as well to make sure that Lagos is safe and working, residents should report to us whenever they see strange things in their environment.”

