Police Arrest Four Suspects For Fake Abduction In Lagos

Margret Itodo, a professional makeup artist, and three others have been taken into custody by detectives from the Lagos State Police Command for fabricating the kidnapping of one of them.

The state police command has named the three other suspects as Esther Anyanwu, Anthony Chinakwe, and Agnes Ogbeh, saying the gang allegedly staged Agnes Ogbeh’s kidnapping.

Agnes Ogbeh, a resident of Akure, Ondo State, travelled to Lagos, where she was allegedly abducted, according to SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, on Tuesday.

SP Hundeyin, made a post on his X handle on Friday to disclose the development, stating that; He wrote: “The family back in Akure received a video showing Agnes and one other tied, gagged, and groaning with blood droplets around them.

“The ‘kidnappers’ demanded the sum of Five Million Naira for the release of Agnes.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, detectives of the Command commenced a discreet and diligent investigation into the matter. The hideout was located where Agnes, the other lady in the video and two others were found living freely together.

“Further investigations revealed that Margaret Itodo is a professional make-up artist who was hired to make the video look real. All four have made confessional statements and are to be arraigned at the conclusion of an investigation.”

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), the Lagos State Command Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, praised the detectives for their prompt investigation but urged the people of Lagos to remain watchful and report any suspicious activity to the closest law enforcement agency.