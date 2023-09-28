Police Arrest Four Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue 6 Victims In Benue

The Benue State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the arrest of four suspected kidnappers who abducted four girls and two women in Agbanor village of Okpokwu Local Government Area of the state.

The victims were kidnapped on their way to the farm in the Utonkon district of the Local Government at about 1700hrs on Thursday, September 28.

The state Command’s spokesperson, SP Catherine Sewuese Anene, in a statement, said that they were abducted last Friday after a tip-off from the Ado Police Division that four girls and two women were kidnapped on their way to the farm.

Anene said, “During investigation, the police in collaboration with other security agencies trailed and stormed their hideout in Agbanor village, Okpokwu Local Government.

“On sighting the police, one of the suspects engaged them in a gun duel but was overpowered by the police and arrested with one single barrel gun loaded with two live cartridges.