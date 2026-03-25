Police Arrest Four Suspected Cultists, Recover Arms In Edo

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested four suspected cultists and recovered firearms in Uromi, Edo Central.

This was contained in a statement by the PPRO, Eno Ikoedem, made available to journalists on Wednesday

The statement read, “The Edo State Police Command has recorded another significant breakthrough in its sustained efforts to rid the state of cultism and other violent crimes, with the arrest of four suspected cultists and the recovery of firearms in Uromi.

“On 24th March, 2026, at about 02:00hrs, operatives of the command, acting on credible intelligence, carried out a well-coordinated operation which led to the arrest of four suspects.

“The suspects are Solomon Oboigbe ‘m’, 27 years, of Ewoyi Quarters, Uromi, Fidelis Omale ‘m’, 26 years, a resident of Atani, Uromi, Julius Oseyomon ‘m’, 64 years, of Atani, Uromi and Abraham Erumosele Momo ‘m’, 54 years, of Eco Obedo, Uromi.

“During the operation, four English pump-action guns were recovered from the suspects, alongside nine live cartridges and three expended cartridges.”

Ikoedem stated that preliminary investigation indicates that the suspects are members of the Eiye Confraternity and that the recovered firearms were obtained through illegal means.

The Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, commended the operatives for their professionalism and prompt response, and reiterated the Command’s resolve to sustain the ongoing crackdown on cultism and other criminal activities and mopping up firearms across the State.

The suspects would be arraigned before the court for prosecution after the conduct of a diligent investigation.

The command urged members of the public to continue to support the police with timely and credible information, assuring that all reports would be treated with utmost confidentiality.

The command assured citizens of its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

The state command has recently arrested and prosecuted several suspected cultists as the state government declared zero tolerance to cult related activity.