Police Arrest Four Suspected Child Traffickers Near IDP Camp In Benue

The Police in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Friday apprehended four suspected child traffickers that have been operating around the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in the North Bank area and other parts of Makurdi town.

The suspects, according to the police in a statement issued by its spokesperson, SP Catherine Sewuese Anene, were rounded up following a tip about a syndicate of child traffickers operating around IDP camps in some areas of the town.

The police listed names of the suspects to include: Member Friday the kingpin’s wife and accomplice, Stephen Terungwa, Sughter Akegh, and Atom Gideon.

The kingpin, one Friday escaped to an unknown destination.

The police said, in the course of interrogating the suspects, they “confessed to having recruited pregnant girls who gave birth and handed over to one Friday, the kingpin who has been on the run.

“They (the girls) were paid N150,000 for each per child.