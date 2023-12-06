Police Arrest Five Suspects Terrorising Ogun Poly Students

The operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested five suspected armed robbers who have been terrorising students of Gateway Polytechnic (ICT), Saapade, Ogun State.

The suspects, according to the police were involved in the Saturday robbery attack on off-campus hostels of students on Saturday where a student was reportedly shot dead, while nine others sustained injuries.

New Telegraph had reported that the incessant attacks on students had forced the management of the polytechnic to shut down the school.

The management on Monday directed the students to stay out of school for the next two weeks following the worsening insecurity around the polytechnic.

Armed robbers in the last two weeks have carried out a series of attacks on students’ hostels, raping, injuring, and dispossessing the students of their valuables.

In the latest onslaught on Saturday, the hoodlums invaded the off-campus hostels of the students in the Larufi area of Ode, killing one and shooting nine others.

But, giving an update on the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu said the police have also recovered two Lexus cars stolen by the armed robbers.

Alamutu who confirmed the arrest of the suspects to New Telegraph in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

According to Alamutu, operatives of the command in Remo North division had received a distress call on Saturday, December 2, at about 3 am, that some armed robbers were on a rampage within their community.

“The Divisional Police Officer led his men to respond to the distress call and met a group of armed robbers.

“There was an exchange of gunfire between the police and the armed men. In their (robbers) bid to escape, they shot at four students who were walking along the road and made away with a Lexus car they had earlier snatched at gunpoint from another student.

“One of the victims of gunshots reportedly died on his way to the hospital while the three others were treated and discharged.

“The Police later tracked the stolen Lexus car to the Oke-Itoku area of Abeokuta, the state capital where it was recovered.

“Another Lexus car, discovered to have been snatched at the Ajuwon area of the state by the same gang, was also recovered”, Alamutu said.

He added that some members of the gang were later arrested through intelligence gathering while a member of another gang that robbed people of their phones at gunpoint was also nabbed.