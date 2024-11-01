Police Arrest Five Suspected Internet Fraudster In Benue

Share

The Cybercrime and Narcotics Department of the Benue State Police Command has arrested five suspects in connection with a case of impersonation and obtaining under false pretense.

The suspects include; Kwaghaondo John ‘m’ 21yrs, Sunday Dominic ‘m’ 20yrs, Uaan Aondowase Michael ‘m’ 21yrs, Isaac Akpagher ‘m’ 18yrs and Suleiman Lawal ‘m’ 20yrs.

The operatives conducted a thorough investigation following an intelligence gathered about cyber criminals and subsequently apprehended the suspects.

Exhibits recovered from them include; three iphones, one small tecno phone and two other smartphones.

Further investigations, according to the Command’s spokesperson Catherine Sewuese Anene in a statement

revealed that the suspects have previously been engaged in impersonating people and using their identities to defraud unsuspecting persons of their belongings.

The Commissioner of Police in the state police command, CP Steve H. Yabanet, called on people of the state to be wary of activities of cyber criminals.

While assuring residents of his commitment to fighting crime, Yabanet extended a warning to individuals and groups involved in all sorts of cybercrime in Benue state to desist from such acts or face the consequences of their action.

He said the suspects have been charged to court for prosecution.

