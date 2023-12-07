Police Arrest Five Robbers Allegedly Terrorising Ogun Poly Students

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested five suspected armed robbers who have allegedly been terrorising students of Gateway Polytechnic (ICT), Saapade, Ogun State.

The suspects, according to the police were involved in the Saturday robbery attack on off-campus hostels of students on Saturday where a student was reportedly shut dead, while nine others sustained injuries.

New Telegraph had reported that, the incessant attacks on students had forced the management of the polytechnic to shut down the school. The management on Monday directed the students to stay out of school for the next two weeks following the worsening insecurity around the polytechnic.

Armed robbers in the last two weeks have carried out series of attacks on students’ hostels, raping, injuring and dispossessing the students of valuables. In the latest onslaught on Saturday, the hoodlums invaded the off- campus hostels of the students in Larufi area of Ode, killing one and shooting nine others.