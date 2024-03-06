Police Arrest Five Online Scammers In Jigawa

The operatives of the Jigawa State Police Command have nabbed five suspected internet fraudsters, also referred to as Yahoo Boys.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam confirmed the arrest in a statement made available to New Telegraph on Wednesday.

He said the suspects were apprehended about 1000hrs, when operatives from Dutse Division stormed their house in Yalwawa Quarters, Dutse city, based on credible and actionable intelligence.

Those arrested were 28-year-old Henry Chilaka of Mbaise LGA, Imo State, Solomon Ubah, 26; Bright Enyeazu, 19; Chigozie Duru, 19; and Solomon Uchezie, 17; all from Abia State.

Shiisu stated that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to belonging to a Yahoo syndicate that had established a base in the state capital, Dutse.

The suspects, however, mentioned one Charles Chiemala, who is currently at large, who brought them to the state and introduced them to the company.

He said five laptop computers, five handsets, a generator, two inverter batteries, six large solar panel battery terminals, two mattresses, household items, and N230,000 were recovered.

The suspects have been handed to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Dutse for a quiet investigation and will be charged in court for prosecution.