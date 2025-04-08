Police Arrest Father Who Allegedly Beat Libya-Returnee Daughter To Death

Share

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arested an elderly man, Kamoru Ojo, for allegedly beating his daughter to death over her mental health.

It was learnt that the 27-year-old lady, Shakirat Ojo, had just returned from Libya after spending about five years, but started exhibiting traits of mentally unstable person and erratic behavior in the community.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, who addressed journalists at the command headquarters, Ikeja, yesterday said on April 3, at about 8pm, a distress call was received by the Okomaiko Divisional Police.

He said when detectives from the police station visited the scene it was gathered that the incident occurred on March 26.

During investigation it was revealed that the 27-year-old lady, Shakirat Ojo who just returned from Libya was allegedly beaten to death by her father, who also buried her secretly in a shallow grave within his compound at Afromedia area of Ojo.

Following the report, a team comprising homicide and scene of crime detectives visited the area. The shallow grave was located, and the corpse was exhumed, photographed, and taken to a public morgue for autopsy. While the suspect had been arrested and is currently in police custody.

