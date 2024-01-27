Police Arrest Fake EFCC Officers For Armed Robbery At MOUAU

Abia State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a gang dressed as officers of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, (MOUAU) to deceive, intimidate and rob students.

According to the state police Command, the gang dressed in EFCC uniform came to Enyioma Christ Lodge Umudike, dispossessed some students of their phones at gunpoint, and forced them to transfer a total of N120,000 to their account.

ASP Maureen Chinaka, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state said that the incident occurred on 23/01/2024 based on credible intelligence received by Central Police Station Umuahia.

The PPRO said that upon receipt of the information, officers from Central Police Station (CPS) Umuahia commenced an investigation and visited the crime scene where they arrested three men from the Man O War base at MOUAU.

She gave the names of the arrested persons asOnyedikachi Ihechukwumere ‘M’ (25 years), Onwuka Christopher ‘M’ (26 years), Tochukwu Obinna ‘M’ (30 years

Chinaka said that one James Prince Victor ‘M’ (39 years) of Ohuhu Umuahia North, who claimed to be an EFCC personnel and led the Man O War suspects to the student lodge, was arrested together with Chidozie Onwuzuruike ‘M’ (40 years) of same address.

According to her, the following items were recovered from the Man O War suspects: three out of the six stolen phones and a tricycle with REG No. HAF 011VG FLEET NO 5868, which was used to facilitate their criminal act.

The PPRO also listed four red-coloured jackets with EFCC inscriptions, two EFCC ID Cards, one of the stolen phones, one toy gun and four EFCC search warrants as some of the exhibits recovered from Victor(the fake EFCC officer).

“Investigations into this matter are in progress. Abians are hereby advised to be security-sensitive and report to the police immediately in cases of suspicious activity, whether the individual is in uniform or not.

“Security is a collaborative responsibility; help us police you better. Hence, say something when you see something,” the PPRO said.