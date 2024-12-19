Police Arrest Ex-Queen Of Ife, Naomi Over Ibadan Stampede

Share

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Naomi Silekunola, the former queen of the Ooni of Ife, alongside the Principal of Islamic High School, Ibadan, Fasasi Abdulahi, and six others, in connection with the tragic stampede that occurred during a children’s funfair in Ibadan on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, the former queen was identified as the main sponsor of the event.

The tragic incident which occurred in an Islamic High School in Basorun, has left the state in mourning, with the death toll now at 35 children, while six others remain critically injured.

The funfair, which aimed to accommodate 5,000 children, reportedly attracted over 7,500 attendees, overwhelming the event’s capacity.

The resulting stampede led to chaos, causing the loss of innocent lives and leaving several children injured.

The police disclosed that investigations are ongoing to determine the lapses in crowd control and event planning that led to the disaster.

The ex-queen’s arrest has drawn significant public attention due to her role as the primary sponsor of the event.

The Principal of Islamic High School, Fasasi Abdulahi, and six other individuals involved in organizing the event were also taken into custody.

“We are committed to uncovering the causes of this unfortunate incident and holding all responsible parties accountable.

“Our preliminary findings indicate negligence in managing the large crowd that attended the event,” Osifeso noted.

Osifeso further revealed that the death toll has risen to 35 children, while six others are critically injured and receiving medical attention at various facilities in Ibadan.

The Oyo State Police Command has vowed to conduct a thorough investigation and implement measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Meanwhile, public calls for better crowd management and event safety protocols continue to grow.

