Police Arrest Escaped Pennsylvania Prisioner After 2 Weeks Hunt

Pennsylvania Police on Wednesday said it has captured a convicted Brazilian fugitive, Danelo Cavalcante who caught national attention with his daring prison escape and spent two weeks on the run.

The 34-year-old Cavalcante was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend (Brandao) by stabbing her dozens of times in front of her children in 2021.

Reports have it that Cavalcante killed Brandao to prevent her from telling police that he was wanted in a 2017 killing back in Brazil— and had just begun his sentence when he climbed over the prison wall and cleared two razor-wire fences.

The US authorities believe that Cavalcante was trying to return to Brazil after Brandao’s murder before he was captured in Virginia.

He escaped from Chester County Prison while awaiting a transfer to state prison and began his escape at around 8:50 a.m. on 31 August while other inmates in the exercise yard played basketball.

He stretched his body to fit the length of a hallway and “crab-walked” onto the roof. He then climbed over razor wire and jumped from the roof.

It was only nearly an hour later that correction officers realized an inmate was missing during a head count. The prison was locked at 9:50 a.m. and the 911 center was notified of the escape 10 minutes later.

Howard Holland, Chester County Prison’s acting warden said that Cavalcante’s jailbreak was similar to another inmate’s escape back in May. During which, a tower officer immediately reported the situation to prison staff, and the inmate was apprehended within minutes.

The officer tasked with surveilling the area during Cavalcante’s escape who did not report the incident has been placed on administrative leave and his performance is being investigated by the state attorney’s office.

The jailbreak which happened on 31 August sparked fear among residents of the county’s suburbs, who were urged to stay in their homes to be secure following a series of break-ins believed to be linked to Cavalcante. On 11 September, fears reached a fever pitch as Cavalcante stole a .22-caliber rifle from a garage.

After the rifle theft, authorities set up roadblocks in the rural roads around Bucktown, Pennsylvania, where elite SWAT police and armored vehicles were also deployed.

Cavalcante still managed to get ahold of clothing, and food and even stole a van that he used to drive more than 25 miles from his original hiding spot in Longwood Gardens.

He was spotted multiple times throughout the 14-day ordeal and the sightings repeatedly forced law enforcement to expand their search perimeter and prompted three school districts and a popular botanical garden to close.

The manhunt recently focused on South Coventry Township in Chester County, where police revealed that the fugitive was armed.

In the pursuit of Cavalcante, approximately 500 law enforcement officers, including Pennsylvania State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, and US Marshals, were actively involved in the extensive manhunt.

They also used helicopters, drones, and dogs and were backed by special units in military-style gear.

Police had upped the reward for information on Cavalcante’s whereabouts, from $20,000 to $25,000.

He was finally captured on Wednesday with the help of a police dog as he hid in thick brush in the suburbs west of Philadelphia, Colonel George Bivens, Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant said.

A reverse 911 call sent after his arrest to area residents said, “This is a message from Pennsylvania State Police. The search for Danelo Cavalcante is over. The subject is now in custody,”

Colonel Bivens in response to a question during a news briefing on Wednesday shortly after the capture said, “It’s never easy to find someone who doesn’t want to be found in a large area,”

Pennsylvania state police pose for a group victory photo with Danelo Cavalcante at the forefront, after they caught the escaped killer on Wednesday.

A large group of police officers, all dressed in military camouflage uniforms, gathered around the escaped killer after an exhausting two-week manhunt.

The photo marks a nearly two-week manhunt for the dangerous murder convict after he was captured in Pennsylvania.