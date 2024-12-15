Police Arrest Driver, Motor Boy For Beating Man To Death

Share

The operatives of Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a truck driver, Olalere Timileyin, and his motor boy at Obada Oko, Abeokuta, the state capital, over the death of a man said to have been assaulted for allegedly stealing a tarpaulin.

Announcing his arrest in a statement issued on Saturday, the spokesperson for the state police command, SP Omolola Odutola, disclosed that one Alao Fadipe of Iyana Ikereku at about 3 am on Friday, December 13, reported to the police how he saw some individuals fighting on the road in front of his house.

According to Fadipe, Timileyin a truck driver, and his motor-boy associated with a cement factory in Itori, Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state were allegedly assaulting a man for stealing tarpaulin until he lost consciousness.

Upon receiving the complaint, detectives from Obada Oko responded and arrested the driver and his motor boy at the location

“The injured man was promptly taken to the State Hospital, Ijaye, for medical care, but sadly passed away during treatment.

“The body has been sent to the morgue for an autopsy. The suspects are currently being interrogated, and efforts are underway to reach the deceased’s family

“The case will be forwarded to SCIID Eleweran for further investigation”.

