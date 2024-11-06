Police Arrest Dog Owner After Alleged Killing Of Security Man

A viral video which surfaced on social media showed the lifeless body of the security guard with the dogs nearby.
The video which was posted by a user with the handle @itzbasito, captured the gruesome scene, where the dogs were seen approaching the victim’s body.
READ ALSO
The security guard, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was reportedly attacked by the dogs while on duty.
Reacting to the video, the Lagos State Police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed that the dog owner had been taken into custody.
“The dog owner has been arrested and is in our custody.” he wrote via his X handle
Hundeyin further clarified that an investigation was underway.
He assured the public that the circumstances surrounding the death were still being examined.