Police Arrest Dog Owner After Alleged Killing Of Security Man

Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday arrested a man whose three Boerboel dogs were involved in the fatal attack of a security guard at Pinnock Estate in Lekki on Monday night.

A viral video which surfaced on social media showed the lifeless body of the security guard with the dogs nearby.

The security guard, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was reportedly attacked by the dogs while on duty.

Reacting to the video, the Lagos State Police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed that the dog owner had been taken into custody.