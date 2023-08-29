Police Arrest, Detained 100 Gay Suspects In Delta

The operatives of Delta State Police Command on Tuesday said it has arrested and detained at least 100 LGBT suspects who were participating in a gay wedding ceremony inside a Delta State hotel.

In a statement issued via its verified X (formerly Twitter) page, the police command said the suspects would be paraded soon.

“Delta State Command has arrested over a hundred gay suspects in a hotel carrying out a gay wedding ceremony. We will be going live shortly on Facebook to parade the said suspects.”

It would be recalled that after the anti-gay law was signed in 2014, security personnel detained and paraded people whom they suspected to be homosexuals.

READ ALSO:

In a brothel in Lagos state’s Okota area, the Lagos State Police Command detained 10 people in December 2020 on suspicion of homosexual behaviour.

57 males were displayed by the state police earlier in 2018 for allegedly participating in homosexual acts at the Kelly Ann Hotel in Egbeda.

Eight alleged homosexuals were detained for alleged gay activities in a hotel in Isolo, Lagos, in January 2022.

The anti-gay law of 2014 mandates a 14-year prison sentence for anyone found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with someone of the same sex.