The Nigeria Police Force has identified, arrested and detained an officer captured in a viral video in which the naira was being abused, a violation of Nigeria’s currency regulations.

In the viral video shared by the son of Lagos businessman, Chief Okoya was widely condemned leading to swift disciplinary action against the officer involved.

In a statement issued on Friday, January 10, the Nigeria Police Force emphasized their commitment to upholding ethical standards and core values.

“The involvement of the policeman in such unethical behaviour has been condemned. We remain resolute in protecting the sanctity, credibility, and values of the Nigeria Police Force,” the statement read.

The viral video, which circulated widely on social media, showed individuals flaunting and mishandling the naira.

The officer’s presence in the video drew public outrage, prompting an internal investigation.

However, the Police Force has assured Nigerians that disciplinary measures will be taken against the detained officer, reiterating its dedication to maintaining professionalism and accountability within the force.

This incident follows ongoing efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and law enforcement agencies to curb the abuse of the naira and enforce its respect as a national symbol.

