Police Arrest Cyber-Blackmailer Posing As Woman Who Defrauded Over 30 Victims Of N4m

Share

The Lagos State Police Command has apprehended a suspected cybercriminal, one Malik Opeyemi, male, aged 22, for posing as a woman online to blackmail unsuspecting victims.

According to a statement signed by the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the suspect was arrested on May 16, by detectives attached to the Area F Command, following a formal complaint lodgedly one of his victims.

Acting on the report, the officers commenced a discreet investigation, which led to the tracing and arrest of the suspect in Oyo State.

He was subsequently transferred to Lagos for further interrogation and prosecution.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had been operating since January 2025, during which he allegedly exploited over 30 victims, fraudulently obtaining a total sum exceeding N4,000,000.

It was further discovered that the suspect’s modus operandi involved assuming a false female identity on social media platforms, enticing male victims into participating in nude video calls.

These calls were secretly recorded and later used to blackmail the victims. In addition, he demanded a so-called “subscription fee” of N25,000 from his targets in exchange for continued access to explicit content.

Upon his arrest, police operatives recovered two mobile devices, a Samsung phone and an Itel phone from the suspect.

Share