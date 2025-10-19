Police Arrest Cult Leader Terrorising Ondo University Community

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a notorious cultist, identified as Abdul Boluwatife, who has been terrorising residents of Akungba-Akoko and surrounding communities in Akoko South-West Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olusola Ayanlade, said the suspect was apprehended on October 15 during an initiation ceremony at A.U.D. Secondary School, Akungba-Akoko.

According to the PPRO, police operatives swiftly mobilized to the scene after receiving credible intelligence from a vigilant resident that a group of young men were holding a secret meeting, chanting cult-related slogans within the school premises.

“Upon sighting the police, the suspects fled the scene, but Boluwatife was pursued and arrested. Upon interrogation, he confessed to being a member and leader of a cult group operating within Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA),” Ayanlade said.

He added that the suspect had long been on the Command’s watchlist for his involvement in cult-related activities in the area.

Items recovered from the suspect include a locally made pistol, five cutlasses, a battle axe, a shisha box, two cult berets, five bottles of Squadron gin, a red knife, and a black glove.

The police spokesman confirmed that the suspect remains in custody as investigations continue, while efforts are underway to track down other fleeing members of the cult group.

He also disclosed that the Anti-Cultism Squad has launched a discreet investigation to uncover the full network of the cult syndicate operating around Akungba-Akoko.