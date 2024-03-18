Police Arrest Crane Operator After Cable Drum Kills Passerby

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, has said that a crane operator has been arrested and is undergoing an investigation after a passerby was killed when an electric cable drum fell on him at the Ojo-Igbede Road in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State on Thursday.

Hundeyin stated in a post on his X handle yesterday that the crane operator will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for “reckless and negligent act; and involuntary manslaughter.” He wrote, “The operator of this crane will likely spend life in prison.

He did not put any warning or danger sign around the crane as he worked. Neither did he station anyone to ward off passersby. “A passerby who was engrossed with his phone approached. By an unfortunate twist of fate, the cable drum being lifted fell off its hook and fell on the passerby, killing him instantly.

“Crane operator is in police custody for reckless and negligent act; and involuntary manslaughter.” Hundeyin further shared a document that read in part, “Any person who, in reckless or negligent manner as to endanger human life or to be likely to cause harm to any other person is guilty of a misdemeanour and is liable to imprisonment for two years.

“A person who unlawfully kills another in circumstances which does not constitute murder is guilty of manslaughter if he causes death by an unlawful and dangerous act; or with gross negligence or reckless disregard for human life.”