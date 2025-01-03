Police Arrest Couple Over Alleged Rape, Assault Of Minor

Share

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a couple for allegedly raping and beating a 13-year-old girl in their residence in Port Harcourt.

The command’s Spokes – person, SP Grace IringeKoko, disclosed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt yesterday.

NAN reports that the wife was said to have stripped the teenager and inserted pepper into her private part after accusing her of having sexual intercourse with her husband.

Iringe-Koko stated that the suspects had been ar – rested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for investigation and possible prosecution.

Goodness, the mother of the teenager, whose full name was withheld to avoid stigmatisation, recounted the incident to NAN.

A resident of Rupokwu town in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Goodness revealed that the assault on her daughter occurred on the evening of Dec. 29, 2024.

She explained that when she was alerted by neighbours about the attack on her daughter by a neighbour, she immediately closed her shop and rushed home.

“Before I got home, neighbours had already rescued my daughter from the wife’s assault. “My daughter was still writhing in pain from the beating and the pepper applied to her body and private area,” she said.

