Police Arrest Cook, 2 Others Over Alleged N53.4m Theft; Rescue Kidnapped Woman

The Gombe State Police Command has arrested one Hannatu Ibrahim, 28, who allegedly stole $35,000 (N53,495,400) from her Syrian employer.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Gombe yesterday, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, the Command’s spokesperson, said two other suspects were also arrested in connection with the alleged theft.

Abdullahi said that Ibrahim, a cook, after allegedly stealing the money also set her employer’s house on fire.

He said that a report was received on Saturday from Mohammed Jurdi, a Syrian expatriate with Triacter Nigeria Limited, who alleged that Ibrahim stole $35,000 (N53,495,400), belonging to him and set his house ablaze.

“Upon receipt of the call, Police patrol team from Gombe Division swiftly swung into action and arrested the prime suspect, Hannatu Ibrahim.

Upon investigation, she was found in possession of 7,100 US Dollars,” he said. Abdullahi said that further investigation led to the arrest of two other suspects in connection with the crime as one of the two suspects was arrested with $100 note received from Ibrahim.

He said a total of $7,200 was recovered as exhibits from the suspects, adding that the case would soon be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

In a related development, the police spokesperson said that a 22-yearold housewife, from Wuro-Waila, Kumo community, was rescued unhurt after five days in captivity.

Abdullahi said that on March 19 at about 1:30p.m., a formal complaint was received from one Usaini Magaji, 36, that six men with a single barrel gun and sticks invaded his residence.

