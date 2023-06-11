Police Arrest Cattle Rustler, Recover 21 Cows In Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command has arrested a cattle rustler with 21 cows stolen from a herder in Shuwari village, Funakaye Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar made this known while parading the suspect.

ASP Abubakar said the suspect is identified as Kabo, adding that the owner of the cattle, Jauro Ahmadu, reported to the Bajoga Divisional Police office that his cattle, valued at N7 million, were stolen from his village.

According ASP Mahid, he noted that, in order to arrest the suspect, police personnel immediately swung into action and launched an investigation that led to the arrest.

He said the suspect has confessed to the crime and that all the stolen cows and other relevant exhibits have been recovered.

The suspect will be charged in court as soon as the investigation is concluded, said the PRO.