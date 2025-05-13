Police Arrest Canadian, Nigerian Over N452m, $210,000 Fraud

Share

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Monday disclosed its operatives arrested two high-profile suspects for their alleged roles in a series of cyber and financial crimes, including a $210,000 investment scam and a N452 million charity fraud scheme.

In a statement released by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Abuja confirmed the arrests of Robert Harms, a Canadian national, and Ms. Okeke Njaka, a Nigerian, in separate operations coordinated by INTERPOL operatives.

Robert Harms was arrested over a fraudulent investment scheme targeting Tepison Enterprises, a company based in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

Acting on a petition filed by the firm, police investigations revealed that Harms was introduced to the company through a Polaris Bank account officer in June 2023.

READ ALSO

He allegedly convinced Tepison Enterprises to invest $210,000 in a fake Waste-to-Energy Project in Canada by promising a $30,000 return within four weeks.

Further investigation showed that Harms had forged a “Project Bridge Loan Agreement” and transferred the funds through a Bureau de Change in Abuja to an account in Dubai.

He also falsely claimed affiliation with VDQ-NRG Systems Limited, a claim denied by the company’s CEO.

Harms was arrested at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on February 7, 2025, while attempting to flee to Canada.

He reportedly admitted to receiving the money and violating the investment agreement.

He was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Uyo, on May 9, 2025, after criminal charges were filed on April 22. The court ordered that he be remanded in Uyo Custodial Centre, with the case adjourned to May 20, 2025.

“Under this pretence, Tepison Enterprises transferred $210,000 to secure a fabricated ‘capital project bond.

“Further inquiries confirmed that Harms had no legitimate affiliation with VDQ-NRG Systems Limited,” the statement said.

Share