Police Arrest Bride For Allegedly Cutting Off Husband’s Manhood In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a bride, Tinene Isa, for allegedly cutting off her husband’s manhood. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, who confirmed the arrest in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Katsina, said the incident occurred in Kafur Local Government Area of the state.

Aliyu, who did not disclosed the name of the victim, said that he was in a critical condition receiving medical treatment at General Hospital, Malumfashi. He said the suspect allegedly used a razor blade to perpetuate the act.

“I told you, we are making investigation into the matter. She is a bride of over 30 years of age, maybe she took long time before she marry, or it is not her first marriage. “I don’t have much details, we will find out all these in our investigations,” he said. He said the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution after investigations