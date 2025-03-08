Police Arrest Bandits On Mission To Purchase AK-47 In Kano

Share

The Kano State Police Command has intercepted heavily Armed individuals on a mission in the State to purchase AK-47 and other dangerous weapons in the State.

The recording of the significant breakthrough, according to SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, is an effort to curb the infiltration of banditry and related crimes in the State.

He said the four men, three of which are Katsina State indigents and one collaborator is from Kano, have all been successfully arrested.

“At about 2:00 pm, a team of Police detectives led by SP Ahmad Abdullahi, Officer-in-Charge of Jar Kuka Out-Post, Kano, apprehended four suspected bandits at Chula Filling Station, Hotoro Quarters, Kano.

“The suspects, namely Shukurana Salihu, 25 years old, Rabi’u Dahiru, 35 years old, Ya’u Idris, 30 years old, all from Katsina State and Muktar Sani, 30 years old, of Yandodo Hotoro Quarters, Kano, were arrested based on credible intelligence that they were in Kano with intent to purchase an AK-47 rifle.”

He added that upon thorough search, they found three (3) locally made revolver pistols, twelve (12) live ammunition of different calibers, three (3) cartridges

Dne (2) cutlass, four (4) knives, twenty-four (24) pieces of ball bearings, and a sum of one million, twenty-eight thousand and eight hundred naira (N1,028,800).

Haruna Kiyawa said the suspects are currently undergoing discreet investigation at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and will be charged to court for prosecution upon completion of the investigation.

” This achievement is a testament to the Command’s commitment to tackling the infiltration of banditry to the State and other forms of criminality. We appreciate the support and cooperation of the public in our efforts to maintain law and order.”

