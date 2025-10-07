Police Arrest Bandits, Informant, Drug Supplier In Sokoto Raid

The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested three suspected bandits, an informant, and a suspected drug supplier during a raid on a criminal hideout in Kware Local Government Area.

The operation, carried out by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit on October 4, followed credible intelligence on the activities of a five-man gang notorious for terrorising communities in Wamako and Kware areas. During the raid on the suspects’ camp in Sabon Birni, Kware LGA, the police arrested one Bubale Mohammed and two others, along with an informant and a suspected drug dealer said to have supplied the group with hard drugs.

Items recovered from the hideout included dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and various illicit drugs. According to police sources, video clips retrieved from the suspects’ phones showed them dressed in military uniforms and displaying rifles inside their camp. The command said efforts were ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang, while the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, for further investigation.