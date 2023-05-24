Police Arrest, Arraign Sacked Ogun Deputy Speaker Over Breach Of Peace

The impeached Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Dare Kadiri was on Wednesday arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Abeokuta, the State capital over alleged threat to lives and causing breach of peace at the Assembly complex.

Kadiri had on Tuesday blocked the main gate of the Assembly complex with his car preventing legislative staff, lawmakers, and others from entering and exiting the complex.

The embattled lawmaker and his supporters had three months ago stormed the Assembly to get “enforce” judgment nullifying his suspension by the House.

The crisis at the Assembly started in September 2022 when Kadiri and one other were suspended by the House over allegations bordering on breach of the rights and privileges of the State Legislature.

Kadiri was also impeached as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

But, an Ogun state High Court, sitting in Abeokuta had in March nullified the suspension of Kadiri.

Justice O. A. Onafowokan of the High Court 3, Abeokuta judicial division, while delivering judgment, held that the lawmaker’s suspension was “an abuse of power and abuse of office by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, the House of Assembly and the Clerk of the House”.

Despite the judgement Mr Kadiri has not been allowed back to his office by the Assembly.

In a bid to “enforce” his judgement Kadiri on Tuesday, blocked the main gate of the complex and insisted he must be allowed to resume duty as ordered by the court.

The police however arraigned the 54-year-old lawmaker on Wednesday for a two-count charge of threat to lives and causing breach of peace.

Kadiri pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

The prosecutor, Lawrence Olu-Balogun told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 25 at about 8:40 am at the Ogun State House of Assembly in Oke Mosan.

Olu-Balogun, said, the defendant, came into the premises of the Ogun House of Assembly and threaten the lives of lawmakers and other staff of the Assembly and also used his car to block the entrance gate of the House of Assembly.

He also alleged that the former deputy speaker conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by mounting an attack that disrupted the law-making process in the House of Assembly.

Olu-Balogun further explained that the defendant had been on suspension since March 2022, which he alleged and claimed the court had given him judgement, and asked him to resume back to his office.

He said the defendant claimed he came to resume office, according to the date given in judgement by the Ogun State High Court.

He added that, when the defendant got to the premises of the Assembly, the security operative at the gate denied him of gaining entrance into the House of Assembly.

The prosecutor, however, noted that the offence committed contravened sections 86(1) and 249(D) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.O. Osinbajo, admitted the defendant to bail on self-recognizance.

The Magistrate adjourned the case till June 1 for trial.