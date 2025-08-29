Police Arrest Army Deserter, 5 Robbery, Kidnap Suspects In Anambra

…recover rocket launchers, arms

The Anambra State Police Command yesterday stormed Isiagu Town in Awka South local Government Area and arrested an army deserter and five suspected armed robbers and kidnappers.

The arrest was on the account of the kidnap of a man at his farmland who was released after paying ransom, an incident that led to the swift response of the Command. The police also recovered a rocket launcher and pomp action guns as well as walkie talkie among other exhibits.

The command Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement said that: “The Anambra State Police Command, in a swift operation on August 27, arrested five suspected members of a notorious armed robbery and kidnapping syndicate following a report that a victim was abducted on his farmland at Isiagu, Awka, and later released after ransom was paid.

“Acting on credible intel- ligence, Police Operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, stormed the hideout of the suspects at Notoko, Awka, which led to the arrest of the following persons: Michael Nwobodo ‘M’ 30, Eze Friday ‘M’ 29, Uche Okolo ‘M’ 23, Chinedu Gilbert ‘M’ 29, and Dominic Oraz ‘M’ 38 (a confessed deserter of the Nigerian Army).