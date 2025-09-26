Police Arrest Arms Fabricator Operating In 5 States

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a suspected notorious gunrunner operating in five states across the country as well as three other suspects. The gunrunner, who also fabricates local arms was alleged to be responsible for manufacturing and supplying firearms to criminal networks in Osun, Kogi, Edo, and Kwara States.

According to Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olayinka Ayanlade, the suspect, who had long been on the Command’s watch-list was nabbed following the arrest of three suspected armed robbers involved in the attack of a female motorcyclist.

Ayanlade disclosed that the suspects dispossessed the victim of her TVS motor- cycle in Irele, headquarters of Irele Local Council Area of the state during which they robbed her of the sum of N250,000 and other valuables, and was also shot on her right leg.

While stating that the suspects have been arraigned in court on charges bordering on armed robbery and at- tempted murder, the police image maker maintained that efforts are ongoing to track down other fleeing members of the syndicate and ensure that all collaborators are brought to justice.

“Operatives of the Command arrested one of the suspects in Irele, before tracking and apprehending two others at a hotel in Ore, thereby setting the stage for a wider investigation.

“Building on these initial arrests, the Command intensified its efforts and, in the course of investigation, recorded a landmark success with the arrest of a notorious gunrunner and local arms fabricator who had long been on the Command’s watch-list.