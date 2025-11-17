Police Arrest Armed Suspect, Recover Rifle In Taraba

The Taraba State Police Command yesterday, said that it had secured the arrest of an armed suspect, and recovered one AK-47 rifle in Peu, Bali Local Government Area of the state.

The Command disclosed this in a statement to newsmen in Jalingo, by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, ASP Victor Mshelizah.

He said that the state’s Command, under the leadership of CP Betty Isokpan, on Friday conducted a joint operation with local hunters in the Peu Village area of Bali LGA.

The PPRO said that during the operation, the team successfully arrested a 40-year-old man of Peu village.

“A search of the suspect led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle loaded with eight rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, and two magazines in his possession.

“The suspect has confessed to possessing the illegal firearm; Our detectives, in collaboration with the local hunters, are making concerted efforts to trace the source of the rifle and apprehend the suspected gun runner accordingly,” he said.

The Command also reassured the public of its unwavering commitment to combating arms proliferation and ensuring safety across the state.

He urged members of the public with any useful information, to contact the nearest police station.