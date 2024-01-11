Police Arrest Armed Robbery Syndicate, Fake Soldier In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has disclosed that it apprehended one Alhaji Kabiru Yusuf, a suspected notorious armed robber.

The statement issued by the State Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel on Thursday confirmed the arrest of the suspects on Wednesday by the command’s anti-robbery team.

According to the PPRO, during an intelligence-led patrol in the Fadaman Bauna district of the state, the operatives apprehended a group of three young males suspected of being armed robbers riding on an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle.

He said that when the criminals saw the police officers, they abandoned the motorcycle and fled, but were pursued, resulting in Yusuf’s arrest.

According to a police spokesman, after a search of the suspect, one AK 47 rifle and a motorcycle were recovered as exhibits.

In another development, Nansel stated that one fake soldier, identified as Muhammed Haladu of behind Ozas Hotel, Karu Abuja, was apprehended in full military camouflage at Awe LGA by two army officers and turned over to the police at Awe Division.

“The suspect claimed to be a soldier attached to 231 Battalion Biu, Borno State, but investigation proved otherwise. The criminal defrauded unsuspecting members of the public under the pretext of securing employment in the Nigerian Army.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect attempted to join the military but couldn’t, thus, went to military barracks to purchase the uniform he’s using for his nefarious activities”, the statement added.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Shehu Nadada, praised the police and urged them not to give up on the fight against criminals in the state.