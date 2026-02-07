Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect, Exhume Alleged Murdered Victim In A’Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in the investigation of a suspected armed robbery and murder case involving the disappearance and killing of a motorcyclist in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of the State.

According to DSP Timfon John, Police Public Relations Officer, “The Command recalls that on or about 11th November 2025, at about 11:00 a.m., received information that an unidentified commercial motorcyclist was cornered at Ikot Esop Village, robbed of his motorcycle, and subsequently went missing.

“Following the report, an investigative machinery was immediately activated to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“After months of sustained intelligence gathering and investigation, the Command on Friday, 6th February 2026, at about 12:00 noon, arrested one Emmanuel Silas, male, in connection with the crime.

The statement added, “Upon arrest, the suspect made useful statements to investigators, which led Police operatives to the scene of the crime.

“There, the victim was discovered to have been murdered and buried in a shallow grave, as indicated by the suspect. The remains were subsequently exhumed, photographed, and preserved for forensic examination and possible autopsy.

“Investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crime, recover the stolen motorcycle, and track down other suspected accomplices who are currently at large.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command assures the public that all individuals involved in this heinous act will be brought to justice, and reiterates its commitment to the protection of lives and property across the State.

“Members of the public are encouraged to continue to support the Police with credible information, as such cooperation remains critical to crime detection and prevention”.