The Enugu State Police Command, on Friday, arrested three young men for alleged involvement in armed robbery and cult activities in the state.

Confirming their arrest, the State Command’s Spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement issued in Enugu said they were arrested in separate operations in the state.

Ndukwe said that the command’s operatives also recovered three firearms, eight live cartridges and other exhibits from the suspects.

According to him, the feat was part of the 2025 proactive, community-driven, and result-oriented policing strategy introduced by the Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu.

Ndukwe added that in one of the operations, the operatives from Oji-River Police Division detained two male suspects: Okorie Israel Nweze, 25, and Tobechukwu Emmanuel, 20, on January 14, at Garriki, Ugwuoba, Oji-River.

“Two pump-action guns and six live cartridges were recovered from the suspects, who confessed to being involved in armed robbery and other criminal activities, including drug trafficking on Abakaliki Road, Awka,” he stated.

He also explained that in the second operation on January 2, around 8 pm, operatives from the Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad, acting on credible intelligence, rescued and detained one John Effia, 27, also called “Fela”, from an angry mob at Ugbo-Paul, Abakpa-Nike, Enugu.

“A locally-made double-barrelled pistol loaded with two live cartridges was recovered from him.

“The suspect confessed to being a member of the Vikings confraternity and a criminal gang responsible for multiple armed robberies and thefts in the Enugu metropolis.

All the suspects will be arraigned once investigations are concluded,” he said.

