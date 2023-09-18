Police Arrest APC Chieftain Over Attack On Commissioner

…The attacker must face the wrath of law-Govt

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr. Olumide Awolumate for assaulting the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Adebunmi Osadahun during the sharing of palliative in the council area.

Osadahun was allegedly beaten by Awolumate over the distribution of Federal government palliative in Akoko Northwest local government area of the state. He accused the Commissioner of removing his name from the beneficiaries of Federal government palliative.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in a statement on Monday said the Commissioner for Police, Mr. Asabi Abiodun condemned the attack on the government official and has directed a full-scale investigation.

The Police Command spokesperson said “Preliminary investigation reveals that the Commissioner who was in the Akoko area to see to the distribution of State palliatives was attacked by the assailant named Awolumate Olumide while having a meeting with some of their party members in the Area.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered that a thorough investigation be carried out and the case transferred to the SCID, Akure for further probe into what led to the Assault.”

This development came as the State government described the assault on the commissioner as not only criminal but an affront to the government.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju said the government would treat the assault on government officials as a serious offence.

Her words “The state government condemns in unequivocal terms the assault and bodily injury inflicted on the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr Adebunmi Osadahun by a man said to be a politician from Iye Akoko in the course of palliative distribution in Akoko North West local government. Investigation into the incident has begun, and the full weight of the law will be applied to the assailant if found guilty.

“We remind the public, that the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law prohibits all forms of violence against persons and provides maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishments to offenders.

“There are better ways to seek remediation or express concerns where necessary. In the distribution of palliatives, we will continue to do our best to reach the most vulnerable in our communities and we ask for your understanding and support. We urge Ondo State residents to be law-abiding at all times.”