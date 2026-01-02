Police Arrest Anthony Joshua’s Driver

The driver of the vehicle in which former boxing heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, lost two of his associates following an accident on the LagosIbadan Expressway has been arrested.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ogun State Command, Oluseyi Babaseyi confirmed the driver’s arrest. Joshua was discharged from Lagoon Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos, late Wednesday night after doctors confirmed he was clinically fit to continue his recupera- tion from home.

On Monday, a Lexus SUV conveying Joshua and his team rammed into a stationary truck along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Two of Joshua’s close associates, Kevin Latif Ayodele, his personal trainer, and Sina Ghami, his strength and conditioning coach, died in the accident.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said five adult males were involved, with two fatalities recorded, one person injured and two others escaped unhurt. FRSC officials attributed the crash to excessive speed and wrongful overtaking, factors they described as among the leading causes of fatal road accidents on Nigerian highways.